Bhang CBD Products Now Available in Cannabis Now’s Flagship Beverly Hills Location

MIAMI, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bhang Inc. (“Bhang” or the “Company”) (CSE: BHNG), a trusted cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and terpene products, announced that its full line of award-winning hemp-derived CBD products are now available at the Cannabis Now flagship store in Beverly Hills, California.

Through its partnership with Cannabis Now, consumers in Beverly Hills will have access to Bhang’s wide variety of hemp-derived, all-natural CBD products, including chocolates, vaporizer oils, gum, isolates and lip balms. Since 2010, Bhang’s products have been developed for conscious consumers while maintaining all the cannabinoids, terpenes and essential oils of the original plant in order to help support the body’s endocannabinoid system.

“As CBD has progressed into the mainstream conversation around the wellness movement, consumers are increasingly looking to get their hands on these non-psychoactive products to explore how they can improve their daily lives. Bhang is always looking to develop new CBD products and work with different partners to deliver these exciting products to curious consumers,” said Scott Van Rixel, Chairman & CEO of Bhang. “Beverly Hills has long been a hub for health-conscious consumers looking to enhance their well-being through holistic, natural products and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Cannabis Now to offer an additional avenue for consumers to access our CBD line.”

Cannabis Now, a digital and print publisher of cannabis news and culture, opened a flagship Los Angeles store on May 3, 2019. Located in the Beverly Connection shopping center across from the upscale Beverly Center mall, the 2,800 square-foot Cannabis Now boutique does not sell THC products in the street-facing store, which neighbors established retailers Target, Nordstrom Rack, and CVS.

Bhang products are available at over 1,000 locations across the U.S. where the collective market for CBD sales is projected to surpass $20 billion by 2024, according to a new study by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research.

“We recognized that people are eager to learn more about CBD but there was a drastic lack of reliable information and spaces available for interested consumers to comfortably explore this new product. This desire for knowledge inspired us to open our own Cannabis Now store as a center for those interested in these natural products,” said Eugenio Garcia, founder of Cannabis Now. “Bhang has a well-earned reputation for delivering great tasting, consistent products and we are thrilled to be adding their full CBD line to our stores.”

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted global cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company’s Listing Statement dated July 9, 2019 and filed on www.sedar.com . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.



Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Scott J. Van Rixel

Chairman & CEO

575-613-2909

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Valter Pinto / David Hanover

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1254 / 1220

[email protected] / [email protected]