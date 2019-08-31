BHP halts plan to evacuate Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as storm-threat lessens

BHP on Saturday canceled a plan to evacuate some workers from two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track lessened the threat to its oil production facilities.
