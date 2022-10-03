Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bianca Saul, JD, and Chris Bock promoted to Vice President

Bianca Saul, JD, and Chris Bock promoted to Vice President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Borislow Insurance and Captivated Health are pleased to announce that Bianca Saul, JD, and Chris Bock have been promoted to Vice President and will serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team

METHUEN, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is our genuine pleasure to announce two very well-earned promotions, effective immediately. Bianca Saul, JD, and Chris Bock have been promoted to Vice President of their respective practices and will serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Agency Principals Jennifer Borislow and Mark Gaunya said, “We are pleased to recognize the talents and leadership of two of our firms’ outstanding leaders.”

Bianca Saul, JD, joined Borislow Insurance nine years ago and has led our Compliance Practice’s development and growth, taking it from an individual contributor role to a fully formed department of four with a well-defined approach to our client compliance needs. She also leads our Engagement Committee and participates actively in the Organizational Excellence, Talent Management, Technology, Expanded Leadership, and Finance committees.

Bianca and her team significantly support our overall team and our clients with all their compliance needs and concerns.  Bianca has her JD, SHRM-SCP, and MBA and is licensed to practice in MA, NY, and NH.  We are fortunate to have her represent us on legislative committees with the National Association of Health Underwriters and The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers.

With more than 18 years of underwriting leadership experience, Chris Bock joined Borislow Insurance in late 2017, building our firm’s Risk Management Practice from the ground up. In addition to the exceptional development of his team, Chris has set the standard for our proactive approach and client deliverables related to the retention, sharing, and transferring of their medical and prescription risk.

Chris’ background includes serving as the Regional Underwriting Consultant at Marsh & McLennan Agency Northeast, overseeing the building of the region’s underwriting division and all financially-based client needs and projects. He was also the Underwriting Team Lead at both Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Connecticut and Oxford Health Plans, a subsidiary of United Healthcare. He holds a Bachelor’s in Communication from Fairfield University.

Borislow Insurance and its growing community of like-minded employers in Captivated Health provide clients nationwide with customized employee benefits solutions. Our firm is among the fastest growing and most respected of its kind, predicated on more than 40 years of unwavering commitment to client service. Our team of experts provides insights and services on a full range of health & welfare subjects, including group benefits, risk management; healthcare cost and transparency solutions; compliance; technology; communication tools, HR consulting, healthcare reform, personal financial wellbeing, and much more.

Contact: David A. Saltzman
Borislow Insurance & Captivated Health
www.borislow.com / www.captivatedhealth.com
1 Griffin Brook Drive, Methuen, MA 01844
Phone: 978-722-1110

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.