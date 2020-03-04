Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bickford Senior Living Reveals Success with New Staffing Platform

Bickford Senior Living Reveals Success with New Staffing Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

SeniorVu’s latest technology manages employment vacancies

Olathe, KS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bickford Senior Living, a forward-thinking leader in Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities throughout the Midwest, is reporting notable success with a new technology to manage employment applicant inquires.  SeniorVu’s Applicant Manager Platform helps fill vacant employee positions faster with highly qualified applicants.  SeniorVu’s Job Applicant Managers handle all applications and schedule interviews on behalf of Bickford.

“Our team leaders face many daily demands,” said Christy Dienstbier, Vice President of Human Resources at Bickford Senior Living.  “When there is a vacancy, it is critical to reach applicants quickly for an interview. What used to take an average of five days for our teams to manage, SeniorVu’s Applicant Manager Platform and Job Applicant Managers (contact center) handle for us in minutes solving a major problem for our branches and caregivers.”  

Dienstbier goes on to say, the added challenge of a tight job market in the healthcare sector creates a smaller hiring pool making it more important than ever to reach applicants quickly. Losing highly qualified applicants before Bickford ever had a chance to interview them was one of their biggest concerns.

In the 6-month pilot program between SeniorVu and Bickford Senior Living 690 candidates came through the Applicant Manager Platform.  SeniorVu’s Job Applicant Managers contacted 99% of them and scheduled 652 interviews for Bickford.  63% of those interviews were completed and 77 new applicants were hired.

“That doesn’t calculate the number of hours saved or the increased opportunity for Bickford to connect with the BEST applicants before they moved on to the competition,” said Tim Donnelly, Founder and CEO of SeniorVu. “By taking this time-consuming task off the plates of Bickford management and caregivers in 60 communities means they were able to give more time and energy to their residents and that’s what matters to us at SeniorVu.”  

With Bickford’s successful results, SeniorVu is now adding other senior living operators to the Applicant Manager Platform.  If you are interested in learning more about the Applicant Manager Platform call SeniorVu at (816) 895-8829.  

ABOUT BICKFORD SENIOR LIVING

Bickford Senior Living manages and operates 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care branches throughout the country and has experience in constructing over 150 of these types of communities for various owners. The company was created when owners, Don & Judie Eby, were unable to find a quality assisted living residence for their mother, Mary Bickford who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

ABOUT SENIORVU

SeniorVu is a state-of-the-art Sales, Marketing and Employment Engagement Platform that gives communities control of their leads, brand, time and money.  Their technology combined with a highly proficient contact center and support team means 100% of inquiries are reached within minutes. With real-time analytics communities can determine where and when to spend their marketing dollars. After analyzing aggregated data from more than 600 communities in 18-months SeniorVu delivers repeatable and predictable results to their senior living clients.

Attachment

  • logo_SeniorVU 
CONTACT: Valissa Smith
SeniorVu
913.522.1700 Cell
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.