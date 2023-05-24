America’s leading nonprofit supporting the military community celebrates U.S. service members docking in New York City and Los Angeles

Arlington, VA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, the USO is preparing to greet thousands of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps service members during Fleet Week in New York City and Los Angeles.

“We’re excited to join the New York and Los Angeles communities in recognizing our service members,” said Dr. J.D. Crouch II, CEO and President of the USO. “Celebrating, supporting, and coming together is critical to keeping these heroes in uniform strong and connected to all that gives meaning to their service – not only during Fleet Week, but year-round.”

Fleet Week activities in New York and Los Angeles will take place from May 24-29. USO activations in the two cities will offer opportunities for service members to connect, relax, and learn more about USO resources, as well as opportunities for the public to show their appreciation for our troops.

USO Fleet Week New York activations will include:

Pier Side Pop-Up Center (May 24-27, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – The premier USO activation during Fleet Week featuring outdoor games, daily lunch service with special guest appearances, digital gaming and more.

– The premier USO activation during Fleet Week featuring outdoor games, daily lunch service with special guest appearances, digital gaming and more. Times Square Pop-Up Center (May 25-29, 12 – 7 p.m.) – USO center in the heart of Midtown Manhattan where service members can relax, play video games and pick up tickets for citywide events.

– USO center in the heart of Midtown Manhattan where service members can relax, play video games and pick up tickets for citywide events. America’s VetDogs Meet & Greet (May 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST) – The USO is hosting a meet and greet with puppies from America’s VetDogs at Pier 88.

– The USO is hosting a meet and greet with puppies from America’s VetDogs at Pier 88. Meet Mr. Met (May 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST) – The mascot of the New York Mets, Mr. Met, will be at Pier 88 to take photos.

– The mascot of the New York Mets, Mr. Met, will be at Pier 88 to take photos. Celebrating Women of the Sea Services Panel (May 26, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST) – A panel of women leaders will be speaking about their journey transitioning from active duty to their current roles as well as their experiences in uniform at Oasis Workville.

– A panel of women leaders will be speaking about their journey transitioning from active duty to their current roles as well as their experiences in uniform at Oasis Workville. USO Mobile at Homeport Pier (May 26-29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST) – A USO Mobile unit staffed by USO volunteers will be offering food and games every day during Fleet Week.

– A USO Mobile unit staffed by USO volunteers will be offering food and games every day during Fleet Week. Community Days at Intrepid Museum (May 27-29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST) – Take a walk through time at the USO’s interactive booth and learn how USO programming has evolved from its inception in 1941 to today.

USO Fleet Week Los Angeles activations will include:

USO Military Lounges open daily (May 24 th -29 th , 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) – Bob Hope USO will be providing continental breakfast and lunch to military service members and first responders each day.

– Bob Hope USO will be providing continental breakfast and lunch to military service members and first responders each day. USO curated daily excursions and activations for service members, including a Hollywood Block Party, NFL Red Zone Tour, Brea/Angels MLB Game, Fox Studios Tour, Venice Block Party, Live Concert with Ambrosia and more.

for service members, including a Hollywood Block Party, NFL Red Zone Tour, Brea/Angels MLB Game, Fox Studios Tour, Venice Block Party, Live Concert with Ambrosia and more. Meet & Greet Opportunities (Daily 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – USO will host meet and greets with the Los Angeles Rams’ mascot Rampage and Cheerleaders, Kings Ice Crew, and Lakers Cheerleaders throughout the week.

For Fleet Week New York updates and a complete list of programs, visit https://newyork.uso.org/programs/fleet-week-2023

For Fleet Week Los Angeles updates and a complete list of programs, visit https://bobhope.uso.org/support/la-fleet-week-2023.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram.

