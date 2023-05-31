Finney joins the company from One Medical to propel continued growth and ensure patients receive the care they need amidst complex regulatory changes

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bicycle Health , the leading telehealth provider of integrated medical and behavioral health care for opioid use disorder (OUD) in the United States, today welcomed Amy Finney as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Finney brings extensive experience in healthcare operations and leadership to the Bicycle Health team, where she will continue the company’s momentum and ensure that patients struggling with OUD can access Bicycle Health’s life-saving treatment.

Finney joins Bicycle Health from One Medical, where she most recently served as the Vice President of Operations. She led the company’s Incident Response Team, launching mobile, drive-through COVID-19 testing sites across core markets cand operationalizing rapid, in-office testing nationally. Prior to her work in Operations, Finney also served as One Medical’s Lab Services Manager. She received her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

“We are welcoming Amy to our leadership team at a major inflection point for Bicycle Health,” said Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of the company. “As we navigate major policy changes and push against regulatory challenges that could limit our ability to deliver care to our patients, Amy’s healthcare industry expertise and dedication to our mission will be critical in ensuring our treatment reaches those who need it most.”

Finney is a crucial addition to the team as Bicycle Health continues to grow after a landmark year. In June 2022, the company announced a $50 million Series B fundraising round, which helped scale its virtual treatment model to six new states and brings its total footprint to 29 nationwide. Bicycle Health is contracted and appointed with 51 insurance companies at the state and national levels, and published multiple peer-reviewed studies in important journals – including the British Medical Journal and the Journal of Addiction Medicine – that demonstrate the effectiveness of its treatment model. The company was also honored with several prestigious awards in the past year, including TIME’s Most Influential Companies and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies .

“I’m a firm believer that everyone deserves and needs access to healthcare that is supportive, effective, and personalized,” said Finney. “Bicycle Health is courageously tackling the urgent and heartbreaking crisis of opioid use disorder in the United States, bringing a fresh approach that actually works to patients who need it most. This company is truly saving lives, and that’s a mission I can’t wait to be part of.”

To learn more about Bicycle Health, please visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is the leading telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in the United States, offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s number one public health crisis by helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction and providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential teleMOUD treatment for individuals in need. The company’s “whole person” approach to treatment encourages patients to focus on their life passions and goals, which has been shown to play a vital role in recovery. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .