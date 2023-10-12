The online sale will open October 21 with over 900 properties starting as low as $1,664

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Los Angeles County, California Treasurer’s office will conduct its latest tax sale with a leading online auction platform for distressed real estate sales, Bid4Assets, the leading online auction platform for distressed real estate sales. The sale will feature a mix of vacant land of various sizes and acreage. All auctions will have no reserve price, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum will win the auction.

By conducting the sale online, Los Angeles County is exposing the sale to Bid4Assets’ national buyer base in order to return a greater amount of distressed properties to the tax rolls. Funds generated from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

Los Angeles County previously hosted a virtual tax delinquent property sale in April 2023 on Bid4Assets. This sale resulted in 335 properties being sold at auction, with 202 properties being withdrawn from the auction and $13,051,137 generated in sales proceeds. Bid4Assets has been conducting online auctions for Los Angeles County since 2014.

“We’re honored to serve Los Angeles County and help bring greater levels of efficiency to their tax foreclosure sale process,” says Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis, “Our format is proven to boost local participation, increase auction sales and free-up staff to dedicate more time towards assisting property owners seeking to redeem their property.”

Auctions will open October 21 beginning at 3:00 PM PT and begin closing at staggered times between 8:00 AM PT and 3:00 PM PT on October 24. A free Bid4Assets account is required to participate in the sale. Bidders must submit a $5,000 deposit to qualify for bidding. Deposits are due by October 17. To view a list of available properties, visit www.bid4assets.com/lasale.

Bid4Assets is one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 100,000 properties grossing more than $1 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

