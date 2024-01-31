Tara Reade, the woman who came forward in 2020 with a sexual assault allegation against then-candidate Joe Biden, is suing the Department of Justice over alleged misconduct.
A lawyer for Reade filed a tort claim on Wednesday seeking $10 million “for infliction of emotional distress and anxiety” following what was described as an “FBI operation” that was conducted after she came forward with her accusation against Biden. The tort claim alleges Reade’s Fourt
