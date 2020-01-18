Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing ‘doctored’ video, calls it a lie

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign on Saturday of disseminating a “doctored” video which falsely shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security, and called on the Sanders campaign to disown it.
