President Biden accused former President Trump of “having sex with a porn star” and said he has “the morals of an alley cat,” but the presumptive Republican nominee maintained that he did not, and accused Biden of being behind his legal cases because “he can’t win fair and square.”

During the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast Thursday night, Biden pointed to Trump being convicted on all counts out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s i

[Read Full story at source]