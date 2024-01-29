The Biden administration finalized energy efficiency regulations targeting gas-powered stovetops as part of its broader climate agenda, but backed off a more aggressive proposal it issued last year which attracted substantial criticism.

The Department of Energy (DOE) issued the final rules Monday after nearly 12 months of feedback from consumer advocates, industry associations and climate activist groups. The regulations, which are set to go into effect in early 2028, reflect a comprom

