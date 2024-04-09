EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is defending a 2009 decision that allows Chinese nationals to enter U.S. territory without a visa based on a perceived “significant public benefit,” while Republicans blast the “loophole” as a way for members of the Chinese Communist Party to “infiltrate” the United States and put national security at risk.
DHS penned a letter to Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rep. Neal Du
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blue state squatters put on notice with ‘aggressive’ law and order bill: ‘People are getting killed’ - April 9, 2024
- McConnell looks to cement legacy as ‘Reagan Republican’ with crusade for Ukraine support - April 9, 2024
- Biden admin defends Chinese visa exemption as Republicans warn ‘loophole’ risks national security - April 9, 2024