FIRST ON FOX: A nonprofit legal organization filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday, alleging it has deleted federal employees’ emails in violation of existing statute.
In a sweeping complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the America First Legal Foundation (AFL), the group headed by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, accused the Department of Health and Human Services of regularly deleting official emails
