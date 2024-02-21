FIRST ON FOX: House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan on Tuesday subpoenaed the Department of Health and Human Services for the case files of a number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as children and went on to be charged with violent crimes, including murder.

Jordan has been requesting case files since the summer of the illegal immigrants, who he says have been charged with crimes including theft, assault and murder, but he says the response from HHS has

[Read Full story at source]