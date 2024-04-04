The Biden administration finalized energy efficiency regulations targeting distribution transformers, which are vital for managing the flow of electricity from power stations to consumers.
In an announcement Thursday morning, the Department of Energy said the regulations would help accelerate the development of green energy nationwide and are part of the Biden administration’s “commitment to tackling the climate crisis.” Overall, the agency projected that requiring mo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Media hit DeSantis for migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard, mum on influx to Florida under Biden parole - April 4, 2024
- Biden admin issues energy efficiency restrictions on key power grid technology - April 4, 2024
- Michigan Republican grills Biden on taxpayer-funded rent subsidies going to asylum-seekers - April 4, 2024