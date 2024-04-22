The State Department’s annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices highlighted Israel prominently, featuring concerns over the country’s precautions to minimize the civilian toll of Palestinians on the first page, which is normally reserved for the most egregious of human rights abusers.

In the report’s preface, President Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the human rights concerns with the war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas prio

[Read Full story at source]