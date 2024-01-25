House Republican leaders on the Science, Space and Technology Committee are probing the Biden administration over its apparent actions fabricating a paper trail in pursuit of a chemical plant shutdown in Louisiana.

Environment Subcommittee Chair Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Chair Brian Babin, R-Texas, penned a letter Wednesday to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, requesting more information about his agency’s actions

