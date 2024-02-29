The Biden administration is punting on finalizing the bulk of proposed environmental regulations targeting existing fossil fuel-fired power plants until after the upcoming election.
In an unexpected announcement Thursday evening, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled its “new” approach to regulating emissions from fossil fuel plants, which generate more than 60% of the nation’s electricity. Under the plan, EPA will move forward with parts of its power pla
