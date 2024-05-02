Six months after Jewish groups warned the Biden administration that antisemitism in the United States is worse than it has ever been, Jewish leaders and a Middle East expert told Fox News Digital that things have only gotten worse and offered insight into what more needs to be done.
“In the past 6 months, antisemitism has definitely gotten worse,” Archie Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong, told Fox News Digital this week. Gottesman’s reaction comes six months after se
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY v Trump to resume with gag order hearing after Trump fined $9K, threatened with jail time - May 2, 2024
- Dem senator leads bipartisan effort to strengthen Taiwan supply chain amid China threat - May 2, 2024
- Biden admin ripped by experts as antisemitism gets ‘worse’ over past 6 months: ‘Should have seen it coming’ - May 2, 2024