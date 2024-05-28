The Biden administration is looking to close a loophole in immigration proceedings that helped allow a man on the terrorist watchlist to roam free in the U.S. for over a year.
A memo penned by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this month overrides a 2004 directive that made it more difficult for officials prosecuting immigration cases to share classified information, according to a report from NBC News.
The change comes after an NBC News report
