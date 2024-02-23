The Biden administration is scrapping environmental rules regulating the quantity of ethanol that refiners are able to mix into gasoline, which are designed to reduce smog during the summer.
In a final rule published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the agency granted a 2022 request from eight Midwestern governors, led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, to allow gas stations in their states to sell 15% ethanol blend fuel year-round. So-called E15 fuel is generally less expensive t
