FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are scrutinizing President Biden’s Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo over a move they claim is designed to “intentionally harm” the U.S. firearm industry.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, led 22 other Senate Republicans in calling on the Biden administration to withdraw a “deeply misguided rule and its associated license revocations.R

[Read Full story at source]