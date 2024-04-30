The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Tuesday that it will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, Fox News has confirmed.
The planned move by the Biden administration comes during an election year.
This proposal, if passed, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs.
However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Top Kentucky Democrat cleared of ethics charges stemming from access to voter rolls - April 30, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Bound to be gagged - April 30, 2024
- Johnson demands Biden visit Columbia University amid anti-Israel occupation - April 30, 2024