The Biden administration on Thursday submitted a proposal seeking to begin the formal process of reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Attorney General Merrick Garland submitted the proposal to the Federal Register, with the intent of having the drug dropped to a Schedule III drug from Schedule I, as classified under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
Congress enacted the CSA in 1970, and ever since the act’s establish
