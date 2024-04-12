The Biden administration finalized energy efficiency regulations targeting common everyday lightbulbs late Friday as part of its sweeping climate agenda.
The Department of Energy announced the new standards for general service lamps, which include the most common types of residential and commercial lightbulbs. The agency said the regulations will slash greenhouse gas pollution, ultimately cutting 70 million metric tons of dangerous carbon dioxide over the next three decades.

