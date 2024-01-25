President Biden’s administration warned Iran of an impending terrorist attack prior to a blast that killed 94 people in early January, a U.S. official tells Fox News Digital.
The bombing attack took place at a memorial ceremony for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020 under former President Trump’s administration. The U.S. official did not detail Iran’s response to the warning.
“Prior to ISIS’ terrorist at
