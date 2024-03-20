The Biden administration warned state leaders that cyberattacks from hackers linked to Iran and China could take down water systems across the U.S. if cybersecurity measures are not taken out of precaution.

In a letter to state governors, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael S. Regan and Jake Sullivan, the assistant to the President for national security affairs, said cyberattacks are targeting water and wastewater systems throughout the U.S.

“These attack

[Read Full story at source]