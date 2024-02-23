President Biden admitted on Friday the U.S. immigration is “broken,” just hours after Fox News cameras on the ground in the San Diego area captured a mass release of migrants by the Border Patrol.
The Border Patrol bus released approximately 200 migrants onto the streets in San Ysidro, who were then handed over to a nongovernmental organization (NGO) for help.
“Congress has had a long, proud history – a bipartisan history — on immigration reform and ab
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nathan Wade visited Fani Willis’ neighborhood before hiring, cellphone data indicates - February 23, 2024
- Hispanic House Dems accuse Biden of leaving them in dark on possible executive action at border - February 23, 2024
- Biden admits ‘broken’ immigration system in meeting with governors as migrants mass-released in California - February 23, 2024