President Biden told reporters on Wednesday that his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went “great,” tamping down concerns over his health as the presidential election draws near.
Biden had just finished delivering remarks on how his administration’s policies on fighting crime in communities across the country are working when one reporter can be heard shouting if there’s anything Americans should know following his annual doctor’s visit.<
