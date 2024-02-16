President Biden said on Friday, following news of the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, that there is “no doubt” it was a “consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”
Russian officials said Navalny reported feeling unwell following a walk at the penal colony where he was jailed in Siberia before losing consciousness and dying.
“Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Putin is responsible,̶
