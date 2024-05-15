Aides for President Biden say he expresses daily worry for his son, Hunter Biden, and that this will only become more severe when the first son’s trial begins in June.
White House staff and members of the First Family are concerned about how the trial will affect the president, three advisors who were granted anonymity told Politico. The younger Biden’s gun crime trial is set to begin June 3, and he could face jail time if convicted.
“He worries about Hunter ev
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden aides fear president may be too worried to do his job after Hunter Biden trial begins: report - May 15, 2024
- ‘Child predator’: Illegal immigrant with past sex conviction captured in border state - May 15, 2024
- Biden district Republican says this critical issue will define 2024 elections - May 15, 2024