Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday, and touted their own approaches to dealing with a widening crisis that has upended the daily life of Americans.
