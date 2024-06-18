President Biden on Tuesday marked the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by announcing new measures that will help recipients qualify more easily for long-established work visas.
The president spoke at a White House event tied to the anniversary of DACA, which former President Obama and then-Vice President Biden launched in 2012.
The aim of the program was to protect those who had entered the U.S. illegally as children from deportatio
