President Biden is condemning threats to Jewish members of a Los Angeles synagogue after viral videos showed anti-Israel activists clashing with Israel supporters over the weekend.
“I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American,” Biden wrote on X.
“Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and eng
