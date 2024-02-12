President Biden appeared to bump his head while exiting Marine One after flying back to Washington, D.C., from Delaware on Sunday.
Biden, walking with first lady Jill Biden, did not appear to react after bumping into the top frame of Marine One’s exit. The incident comes amid heated debate over Biden’s continued mental fitness for office after Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed the 81-year-old has significant memory issues.
Biden departed his home in Delaware just b
