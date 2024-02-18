President Biden on Saturday appeared to mix up NATO with Ukraine when calling on House members to come back to Washington, D.C., to vote on a bill that would fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“The idea that we’re going to walk away from Ukraine, the idea that we’re going to begin to let NATO split is totally against the interests of the United States of America, and it’s against our word we’ve given since all the way back to Eisenhower,” Biden told reports in Delaware Satur

[Read Full story at source]