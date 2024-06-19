President Biden appeared to freeze up and temporarily forget the name of his Homeland Security Secretary during a White House event Tuesday.
The president had taken the podium in the White House’s East Room to announce new measures giving illegal immigrants living in the U.S. a pathway to citizenship.
Biden introduced himself, using a familiar quip about being “Jill Biden’s husband.”
He thanked Congress and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, but seemed t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden appears to freeze up, forget Homeland Security sec’s name during White House event: ‘all kidding aside’ - June 18, 2024
- Tom Cole wins crowded GOP primary to fight for 12th term in November - June 18, 2024
- Hern wins Oklahoma GOP congressional primary after lopsided funding battle - June 18, 2024