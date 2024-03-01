President Biden appeared to mix up Ukraine and Gaza while talking about the war-torn regions in a bilateral Oval Office meeting with Italy’s prime minister Friday.
“Today, I also, we’re going to discuss the Middle East and yesterday’s tragic and alarming event in north Gaza, trying to get humanitarian in there and the loss of life is heartbreaking,” the president said, referring to the dozens killed there Thursday, when humanitarian aid trucks came under fire.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Migrant initially accused in gang attack on NYPD officers has charges dropped after being ‘exonerated’: DA - March 1, 2024
- Major medical group unveils policy pushing ‘unobstructed access’ to gender-transition treatment for children - March 1, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Where was Kamala? - March 1, 2024