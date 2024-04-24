President Biden seemed to suffer a verbal slip-up during a speech at a trade union conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Biden, reading off a teleprompter, appeared to incorporate script instructions in the middle of his speech, resulting in an awkward applause line. The moment came during a section of his remarks straight out of a campaign stump speech.

“I see an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. I see an America, where we protect freedoms, not ta

[Read Full story at source]