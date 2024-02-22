A federal judge has largely tossed a class-action lawsuit filed by a California resident who alleged that a major appliance manufacturer committed fraud by characterizing his gas-powered stovetop as safe despite its emissions.
Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — who was nominated by President Biden and received Senate confirmation last year — last week dismissed with prejudice the majority of claims made by Charles Drake, t
