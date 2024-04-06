A President Biden-appointed judge slammed the Justice Department’s apparent hypocrisy on Friday for allowing attorneys involved in the Biden family investigation to defy subpoenas — even though former Trump advisor Peter Navarro is sitting in prison for doing the same thing.
District Judge Ana Reyes ripped the DOJ at a status conference for not letting DOJ lawyers Mark Daly and Jack Morgan provide testimony as part of the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the Biden f
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden-appointed judge torches DOJ for defying subpoenas after prosecuting Trump advisor - April 6, 2024
- Biden raises more than $90 million in March, over $187 million in first quarter of 2024 - April 6, 2024
- Paris Hilton teams up with California lawmaker to stop abuse in teen facilities - April 6, 2024