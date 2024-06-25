FIRST ON FOX: A Biden appointee, who has donated tens of thousands of dollars to his campaigns and is married to a top former aide of then-Sen. Biden, has played an instrumental role in recruiting Chinese businesses to Delaware.
Michael Marquardt, who Biden appointed in 2022 to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, has spent the last two decades advising international companies and in recent years helping the Delaware Prosperity Partner
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden appointee played key role in recruiting Chinese businesses to Delaware: ‘Longtime friends’ - June 25, 2024
- Election officials in all 50 states urged to seek info from Biden admin to prevent noncitizens from voting - June 25, 2024
- Arkansas Supreme Court eliminates gender neutral option for state IDs - June 25, 2024