President Biden faces Jimmy Carter-like approval ratings as he barrels towards the end of his first term and Election Day in November.
Biden’s job approval rating stands at 38%, just one point above his all-time low and far below the 50% rating typical of presidents who are re-elected, according to a new Gallup survey.
“Biden’s overall job rating has slipped to 38%, and his ratings on immigration, the Israel-Hamas situation, foreign affairs and the economy are even
