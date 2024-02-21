President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a major disaster declaration related to a Christmastime ice storm that toppled power lines and left thousands of people without power.
Burgum’s office announced the approval Wednesday. The governor had declared a statewide emergency due to the Dec. 25-27 storm. He sought the presidential disaster declara
