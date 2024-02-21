President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a major disaster declaration related to a Christmastime ice storm that toppled power lines and left thousands of people without power.

VERMONT GOV. SCOTT REQUESTS DISASTER DECLARATION OVER DECEMBER FLOODING

Burgum’s office announced the approval Wednesday. The governor had declared a statewide emergency due to the Dec. 25-27 storm. He sought the presidential disaster declara

[Read Full story at source]