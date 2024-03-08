President Biden’s third State of the Union address was filled with political moments, as he chided Republican policies, proposals and repeatedly invoked and blasted his predecessor and GOP opponent for the White House in 2024, former President Donald Trump.
Biden’s address Thursday night was criticized as resembling a campaign speech as he touched on numerous Democratic political issues and talking points that his campaign has highlighted in its re-election efforts.
Memb
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump blasts Biden as ‘angry, mentally disturbed’ during SOTU address: ‘He did a terrible job’ - March 7, 2024
- ‘BLESS YOUR HEART’: Rising Republican star Katie Britt shreds Biden on border, rising costs in SOTU rebuttal - March 7, 2024
- Biden assails ‘predecessor’ Trump, GOP in sharply partisan State of the Union speech - March 7, 2024