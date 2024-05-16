The White House asserted executive privilege over audio and video recordings related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interviews with President Biden.
“I write to inform you that the President has asserted executive privilege over the requested audio recordings and is making a protective assertion of privilege over any remaining materials responsive to the subpoenas that have not already been produced,” Associate Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote in a letter Thursd
