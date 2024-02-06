President Biden blamed former President Donald Trump for increasing opposition to the Democratic Party’s border security bill.

Biden claimed during a Tuesday press conference that Trump was intentionally sabotaging the bill from behind the scenes.

“For much too long, as you all know, the immigration system has been broken, and it’s long past time to fix it. That’s why, months ago, I instructed my team to begin negotiations with a bipartisan group of senat

[Read Full story at source]