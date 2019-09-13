Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden clashed with progressive challengers Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on healthcare in a debate on Thursday, defending Obamacare and pushing them to be honest about the cost of their plans.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong - September 12, 2019
- Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over healthcare costs in Democratic 2020 debate - September 12, 2019
- Asian shares advance on U.S.-China trade progress, ECB easing - September 12, 2019