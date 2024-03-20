During a campaign event in Arizona on Tuesday, President Biden abruptly wandered off the stage after he noticed a baby in the crowd.
The seemingly awkward moment in Phoenix came as Biden was standing behind his campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, who was sharing her brief opening remarks during the Latinos for President Biden rally.
As she was speaking, Biden noticed the baby and a brief moment later, he walked off and sat down with the baby and its mother.
