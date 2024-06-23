Donors to President Biden’s re-election campaign are feeling the heat after former President Trump’s recent fundraising hauls erased what was seemingly an insurmountable cash gap.

“There was the strategy of raising all this money on the front end so we could have this huge edge,” a major Biden donor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Politico in a report Sunday. “The whole point of it was to come out with a sizable cash advantage and, you know, we’re now even and i

[Read Full story at source]